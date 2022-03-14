YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KWBN) – Republican State Senator Michael Rulli, R-33rd District, and Rob McColley, R-1st District, are pushing for a resolution to limit the power of the federal government.

Senate Joint Resolution 4 seeks to invoke Article Five of the Constitution which establishes what’s called a Convention of States.

This Convention will be used to propose amendments to the Constitution, impose fiscal restraints and establish term limits for federal officials.

A Convention of States must pass in 34 state legislatures in order to invoke Article V.

The Convention of States Project has more than five million volunteers pushing for legislation in all 50 states