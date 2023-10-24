(WKBN) – Congressman Mike Kelly, R-Pa., joined some colleagues in condemning the Biden Administration’s actions regarding Americans stranded in Israel.

Kelly, along with Reps. Cory Mills, R-Fla., Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, and Byron Donalds, R-Fla., introduced a resolution condemning the Biden Administration for what they say was the Department of State’s failure to provide meaningful resources to help U.S. citizens evacuate after Israel declared war on Hamas on Oct. 8.

After the war declaration, airlines canceled flights departing from Israel, which left Americans there with limited options, the lawmakers said.

“First in Afghanistan and then in Ukraine, the Biden administration has once again displayed they did not have a proper plan to return Americans who were stuck in Israel once the war began,” Kelly said. “Thanks to the sacrifice and bravery of Congressman Mills and his staff, over 100 Americans have escaped Israel and are returning home. I want to personally commend him and his team for their incredible work during such extraordinary times. We should never leave an American behind.”

Mills traveled to Israel to help evacuate those stuck in the country. The congressman told NewsNation that he and his team were able to get 77 Americans on planes headed back to the States.

Mills said that Biden is “quick to use taxpayer dollars to provide free housing to illegal immigrants entering the United States, they show time and time again they do not care about the wellbeing of American citizens stranded abroad during times of violent conflict he helped create through bad foreign policy.”