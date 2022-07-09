COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Law enforcement agencies in Mahoning and Trumbull counties are receiving some funding from the state to help with recruitment and staffing issues.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine awarded a total of $9.9 million Friday to 25 local law enforcement agencies to help them combat violence in their communities as part of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

Locally, the following agencies are receiving funds to pay for retention bonuses to help maintain staffing levels and recruit new officers, as well as continue safety efforts.

Jackson Township Police Department: $35,846

Niles Police Department $262,350

Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office: $366,799

“My job as governor is to make sure that tools and resources are available at the local level to help our local law enforcement officers combat the violence they face,” said DeWine. “These grants provide a means for local law enforcement to protect their citizens from violent crime through solid staffing levels and enhanced crime-fighting initiatives.”

The program is funded through both the state operating budget and American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds that DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly have dedicated to first responders to counter issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including violent crime.

Previous rounds of funding were given to the Austintown, Milton Township, Sebring and Warren police departments, as well as the Northern Ohio Violent Crime Consortium, which includes the Youngstown Police Department.