YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two policing agencies in the Valley are getting a windfall thanks to the DeWine Administration.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office will be receiving nearly $1.4 million from the state’s Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

Some of the money will be used by the local Human Trafficking Task Force to purchase new equipment and to add a new full-time officer to the unit.

“We’ve been very proactive with our Human Trafficking Task Force, especially with child pornography, crimes against children, it’s something our task force has a passion about,” said Sheriff Jerry Greene.

The Sheriff’s Office is one of 24 agencies statewide that are sharing in the $11.7 million grant.

The Youngstown Police Department is getting $1.8 million to pay for recruiting and hiring additional patrol officers.