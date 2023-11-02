YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — AAA East Central honored local law enforcement Thursday for their efforts to increase road safety, and numerous departments within the First News coverage area received awards.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Canfield and Warren posts received platinum awards for being “commendable leaders” for their community safety efforts.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office received a gold award. Boardman, Canfield, Niles, Warren and Youngstown police departments, along with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, received silver.

Twenty-seven Northeast Ohio departments received platinum awards, while an additional 25 departments were honored with gold, silver or bronze.