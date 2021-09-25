Local land bank celebrates new property with rummage sale

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Land Bank held a rummage sale Saturday.

They sold items at their newly acquired property on Mahoning Avenue and Portland Avenue in Youngstown.

All of the items were collected from properties they’ve acquired for renovation.

The sale had items like bikes, golf clubs, garden equipment and table decor.

Mahoning County Land Bank says the new property will be for more than just rummage sales.

“It could also be a place for the neighbors to come together to have some fun activities, get to know each other better, especially once this pandemic wanes, we feel good about being around each other again,” said Debora Flora, director of the Mahoning County Land Bank.

Other plans for the property include possibly hosting a farmers market, as well as adding games for kids.

They also want to grow plants on the property.