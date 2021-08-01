Local kids get backpacks as part of national giveaway

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly 750 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide donated more than 140,000 backpacks on Saturday.

Children in the valley received some of those backpacks as part of a “School Rocks Backpack Giveaway” program.

The packs were filled with plenty of school supplies for a successful start to the year.

The TCC Verizon store in Austintown was able to ease the burden of back to school shopping for some families.

They donated about 150 backpacks Saturday.

“We believe our employees matter, our community matters, our people matter. And it all starts with our youth, right. So reinvesting in our children. Giving them the tools for success so they can thrive. That’s really where this starts. That’s where our heart and our soul comes from,” said district manager Dan Nelson.

TCC Verizon holds community outreach events every quarter.