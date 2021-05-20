Local kickboxing gym holding raffle fundraiser for Poland woman who lost arms and legs

Joe Lantz's Fitness Kickboxing in the Austintown Plaza is holding a fundraiser, with all proceeds going directly to the family of Kristen Fox.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley’s support for a woman who lost both of her arms and legs continues.

First New has been following the courageous battle of the Poland woman.

Fox had both arms and legs amputated below the elbows and knees after being hospitalized for the flu.

Lantz’s business is raffling two gift baskets with a six-month membership, plus other prizes including protein powder, post-workout drink mix, a gym t-shirt, keychain with hand sanitizer and more.

The cost per raffle ticket is $10.

