Local kennels seeing more cases of contagious disease in pets

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – As more people return to a sense of normalcy and are going on vacation, we’re starting to see more animals boarded at kennels.

With an increase of animals occupying these kennels, there have been recent spikes in kennel cough cases. The highly contagious respiratory disease is transmitted through airborne coughing.

Niles Veterinary Clinic says they’ve already seen a few cases this week.

“Ask the kennel, have you had an outbreak of kennel cough? So then, you know, so you can change your plans up if you want to, you know, maybe have a friend of a family member come over and pet sit or take their dog to your house,” said Linda Phillips of Niles Veterinary Clinic.

The clinic suggests that your dog have the Bordetella vaccine before going to a kennel, but as a reminder, it’s only preventative.

