LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation kicked off its Junior Lifeguard Program on Monday.

It was at the JCC Logan Campus in Liberty.

Kids ages 11-14 worked to improve their swimming skills and gain knowledge of water safety and rescue skills while building confidence in the water.

After the program is completed, participants will receive American Red Cross certificates in Basic Water Rescue, CPR and First Aid, along with babysitters training.

“It’s really important that kids get a good foundation when it comes to swimming and also being able to recognize emergencies with other people but recognizing when they need help as well,” said lifeguard Katherine Durham.

The lifeguard program is still available for those who want to sign up for the August classes. Just call the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation at 330-746-3251.