YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Judge Anthony M. D’Apolito was honored Thursday by the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) for his work with the Mahoning County Veterans Felony Honor Court.

The honor court is a rehabilitative program to help veterans who have been charged with a criminal offense. The court provides counseling, mentoring, supervision and mental health services to help guide the veterans out of the justice system.

The award is given to public officials who make a significant contribution to public service and whose leadership advances public policy targeted at vulnerable people.

The regional chapter of NSAW includes Ashtabula, Carroll, Columbiana, Geauga, Harrison, Jefferson, Lake, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.