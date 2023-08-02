LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal jury recommended that 50-year-old Robert Bowers be sent to death row for perpetrating the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The truck driver spewed hatred of Jews and white supremacist beliefs online before carrying out the 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

District Judge Robert J Colville will hold a sentencing hearing on Thursday for Bowers.

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation talked about Wednesday’s decision and what it means to the community.

“It’s our hope that this brings some closure to the families of the victims and those who survived that horrible day,” said Bonnie Deutsch Burdman, with the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

Most of the victims were elderly or disabled. Bowers also wounded two worshippers and five police officers in the shooting.

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation also sent out a prepared statement you can read below:

The jury’s decision to sentence the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter to death brings to an end a nearly five year process that the community and families of his victims have had to endure. The shooting and its aftermath impacted our local community, as well. Many grew up in the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh, or have friends and family still living there. We grieved with them in 2018 and rallied around them following the massacre. We hope and pray that a final decision brings some measure of closure to the community and families of his victims, though nothing can bring back the 11 people massacred that day. Each person experiences traumatic situations differently. Support and mental health assistance is available. Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax, and Irving Younger will never be forgotten. We will honor their memories at a service Oct. 26 at Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom. Oct. 27 marks five years since the massacre. Youngstown Area Jewish Federation

Patty Coller contributed to this report.