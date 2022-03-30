YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people from the Youngstown Jewish Community Center are taking donations to Ukraine with the Jewish Federation of North America.

They will meet and help refugees over the border in Poland.

A table full of toothbrushes, cleaning wipes and other items sit inside the JCC of Youngstown — just an example of some of the items ready to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

“We’ve been asked to bring over-the-counter medication and small things for kids to use to celebrate Passover,” said Lisa Long with Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

These items are some of the needs that these refugees are asking for.

Long was one of three people of the JCC of Youngstown, who not only helped collect but is helping bring it over near the Ukraine-Poland border.

“The Jewish Federation here locally and of North America wouldn’t be sending us if they thought we were in grave danger, but we are going toward a war zone,” said Long.

Most of the time there will be spent with refugees. They will bring the supplies they’ve collected, along with money, love and an ear to listen.

“I’m a mom of two, and I can’t even imagine what these mothers and children and these fathers that had to stay behind are having to go through,” said Long.

Many images of what’s going on have been on the news and social media, something we haven’t experienced since 9/11, but many of these refugees have experienced first hand.

“We really don’t know what we’re going to be walking into and what we’re going to be hearing,” said Long.

Passover starts on April 15, and many of the refugees they will be helping are Jewish, so one of the many things they will bring over is items to help them celebrate.

“There’s a seder plate, there’s certain foods, there’s riturals, there’s prayer books and I’m sure a lot of people when they’re fleeing Ukraine, those are not the things that they put in their backpacks to go over the border,” said Long.

They will be welcoming any refugees, Jewish or not, along with using their faith to inspire the work they do.

“But it’s what we do. Part of our mission is ‘Tikkun Olam.’ That means repairing the world,” said Long.

They will be leaving Saturday and returning Tuesday. You have until Saturday at 11 a.m. to help donate.