(WKBN) – A small business in Trumbull County is supporting other small businesses in the Valley.

Thom Duma Fine Jewelers purchased $50 gift cards from five local restaurants in Mahoning County and five restaurants in Trumbull County to give to the store’s customers for Valentine’s Day.

Those who make purchases of $299 or more between Feb. 2 and 14 will be given a gift card from one of the restaurants.

Owner Thom Duma said the business wanted to be a blessing to both the community and the store’s customers.

“The restaurant scene as you know through the pandemic was hit really hard, a long time closed then limited seating and you know they’ve had to put up with a lot more than even just a retail establishment through this past pandemic cycle,” said Duma.

Duma said this was their way of giving back to help fellow business owners in the community.

The gift cards are to the following Trumbull County restaurants:

West & Main

Saratoga Restaurant & Catering

Leo’s Ristorante

Salvatores Italian Grill

Vernon’s Cafe

The Mahoning County restaurants include:

Bistro 1907

Springfield Grille

Bogey’s Bar & Grill

Blue Wolf Tavern

The fifth restaurant in Mahoning County has yet to be named.