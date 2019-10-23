Local jeweler reopens after major makeover

Komara Jewelers reopens with a ribbon cutting ceremony after its first makeover in 27 years

Komara Jewelers

CORNERSBERG, Ohio (WKBN) – After 27 years, a local jeweler got a makeover.

Komara Jewelers in Cornersberg has been under construction since spring. On Wednesday, it’s unveiling its new space with a ribbon cutting.

The business now has fresh paint, new hardwood floors and display cases. The idea is to improve the shopping experience for customers.

“It’s much more bright. It’s a more casual kind of walk-through jewelry experience,” said Brianna Komara Pridon, manager of Komara Jewelers.

The new store also has a children’s jewelry selection.

A grand re-opening event runs this Friday through Sunday.

