AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – $940 million is up for grabs Friday night for the Mega Millions drawing. We talked with locals about what they would do with the money.

A $2 bet for a chance to win $940 million is the goal for Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot. People stopped into Colla’s Market in Austintown in hopes that their six numbers match up to what’s pulled. Colla’s is known locally for selling winning tickets.

“Well, we’ve had three on the old Super Lotto with the Ohio Lottery. We had an $8 million winner and a $6 million winner and a $1 million winner. Then we had a $1 million scratch-off winner,” said John Colla of Colla’s Market.

Colla says most people let the computer pick their numbers while there are some who pick their own numbers.

“Mainly family birthdays and then just random and that’s just it,” said customer Mike Seach.

You can also pay $5 to play with other customers at Colla’s.

“It increases your odds. You won’t get as much money but it increases your odds. There’s enough money in the Mega right now. If you’re not satisfied with a million or two,” said customer Chuck Cornelius.

We asked a few people what they would do with the winnings. Some couldn’t think of a strong answer.

“I really haven’t thought about it, I guess, the reality of it,” Cornelius said.

While others knew exactly what they would do. Seach would want to start two foundations, one for animals and another for people with prosthetics.

“There’s a lot of people that cannot afford the prosthetics and care for the prosthetics. I would like to help those individuals,” he said.

“One man I was talking to yesterday said he would give it all away. He said he would only keep like $2, $3 million himself and give the rest away to people that need money,” Colla said.

If you choose the cash option, it would pay out $483.5 million.