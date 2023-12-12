FINDLEY Twp, Pa. (WKBN)- An inmate from Hermitage was arrested and booked into the Mercer County Jail last night, according to police.

Alex Rabold was charged with escape from the Mercer County Jail, a third-degree felony. District Attorney Pete Acker said that Rabold was booked into the jail around 7:30 p.m.

According to WJET, Rabold was serving time for misdemeanor charges including disorderly conduct, drug possession, receiving stolen property, and evading arrest.

Rabold is awaiting an upcoming court hearing.