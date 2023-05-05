(WKBN) — Penn-Northwest’s Homegrown Initiative continues to grow, finding success in now almost three events they’ve hosted.

The Homegrown Initiative’s goal is focused on keeping young professionals in Mercer County.

Its four principles are work, live, learn and play.

This weekend at Buhl Mansion, the committee is hosting its third sold-out event, the inaugural Run for the Roses.

Members say they are proud to have had such an early success since officially launching earlier this year.

“It’s exciting to see that we have this much interest in the community for these types of events,” said member Katie Moldovan. “That was the whole purpose of our committee forming and making sure that we take advantage of all the things that we have right here at home.”

For all their events, Homegrown Initiative works with several local vendors and businesses in their planning efforts.

Though this weekend’s party is sold out, the group says to be on the lookout for more exciting events throughout 2023.