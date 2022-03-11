NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Friday night in New Castle, a vigil was held for Ukraine. Faith leaders from many religions spoke about the atrocities happening in Europe. The keynote speaker was a woman who immigrated to the United States from Ukraine right after the fall of the Soviet Union.

“We’ve been watching for the past two weeks the assault on Ukraine,” said Erin Betz Shank, vicar for Trinity Episcopal Church.

An assault the people of Ukraine have seen the likes of before.

“I looked at my phone and I had this punch in my gut. We are in war. Russia is bombing all over Ukraine. The whole country is on fire,” said Zenia Goodge, a Ukrainian immigrant.

That was nearly 30 years ago, but the fight for Ukrainian independence and the terrors inflicted on them span the last century.

“Stalin created the Holodomor. They took every single piece, every single crumb of bread,” Goodge said.

The Holodomor was a man-made famine that killed millions in Ukraine and still impacts the current invasion.

“Many Ukrainian villages became empty and now when you hear there is pro-Russia in eastern Ukraine, guess what? Villages were empty and they brought the Russian population to fill up those empty spaces,” Goodge said.

But the message of resilience was clear to the crowd in New Castle.

“We fight for our freedom, democracy, independence, our children, our homeland. We don’t want to be refugees to the better countries. We want Ukraine to be the best country,” Goodge said.