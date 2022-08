(WKBN) – A pair of ice cream and sweets stores in Salem and Boardman have closed.

Both N2 by DaVill stores were shut down last month.

Owner Shaun DaVill says inflation, lack of employees and the cost of rising gas prices forced him to close.

He says he will continue operating his instant drying paint printing business in Salem.

DaVill also says he will continue hiring people with special needs.