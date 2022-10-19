WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – One local Huntington Bank location is closing its doors permanently.

The Wellsville location at 200 Lisbon Street will close on January 13, 2023, according to Huntington Bank’s Mahoning Valley Community President Samuel Huston.

Huston said that customers will receive, or have already received, letters notifying them of the change. They are being directed to the Calcutta branch, located at 15836 St. Clair Ave in East Liverpool.

The Calcutta location is five miles away and an 11-minute drive, Huston said.

Huston said that more consolidations are coming in Ohio and other states.

“Huntington National Bank continuously evaluates the branch network and products and services to meet evolving customer needs. Our multi-year plan enables us to expand our branch presence in several strategic, high-growth markets, as well as invest in our legacy branch network through building and ATM enhancements. We will fund these investments through thoughtful network optimization that will include 31 branch consolidations in January 2023 throughout Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Minnesota,” said Huston.

Huntington Bank will be offering jobs at nearby locations to all impacted employees.

WKBN has reached out to Huntington Bank to find out if any other local locations are consolidating.