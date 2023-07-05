SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Columbiana County Humane Society took to social media warning people that someone has been driving their personal vehicle with a removable magnet of the humane society logo on the back. This person is not affiliated with the humane society.

According to the post, a concerned citizen reported witnessing the driver of a white mini-van or SUV place a magnet with the Columbiana County Humane Society logo on the back of the vehicle and then drive off.

“Impersonating an agent of the humane society is a crime and I assure you, we are not taking this lightly,” the humane society stated in the post.

The humane society vehicle is a white cargo van with the organization’s logo, name and phone number permanently placed on both sides. The organization stated that the person driving the vehicle with the removable magnet is not affiliated with the humane society and that no employees for the agency have removable magnets.

Only two people are authorized by the shelter to retrieve animals on its behalf: Humane Agent Erica Rice or Columbiana County Humane Society Director Teresa McGuire-George.

Anyone approached by an individual claiming to work under the humane society and attempting to retrieve an animal that is not one of the individuals listed above, contact the organization at 234-575-7177 or 234-575-1429.

To report a possible animal hoarding or abuse situation, contact the shelter’s humane agent by phone at 234-575-1400 or submit a report on its website.

The shelter stated if an animal is removed from a situation by an individual not affiliated with the agency, Agent Rice cannot do her job of investigating or prosecuting those responsible.

“We are here to serve, protect and advocate for the animals in our community. LET US DO OUR JOB,” the post concluded.