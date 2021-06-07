Social media is game changer in rescuing animals, tracking down abuse

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – First News has noticed an increase in people posting on social media about finding stray or missing dogs, so we decided to ask the Columbiana County Humane Society if they’ve noticed an increase or not.

“I don’t know if there’s really an increase in the number of missing animals, but now because of social media, there is an immediate outlet to tell people there is a missing animal,” Humane Agent Erica Rice said.

She said the group Columbiana County Lost and Found Pets is one of the big pages they follow.

Facebook is also helpful for humane investigations because people will upload concerns in their neighborhood and that leads to someone suggesting a call to the humane society.

Rice reminds everyone to be cognizant of how people might react when taking photos and video of a situation.

“You’ll find that many, many, many times when we go into a situation of animal neglect and abuse it turns into a call to Child Protective Services or Adult Protective Services or a domestic situation,” Rice said. “Violence against animals is directly linked to violence against humans.”

Rice said anyone that finds a stray animal, like a dog, you can’t just keep it. A person must hold it for 10 days or take it to a pound where they can hold it for 72 hours before adoption.

If an individual keeps it for 10 days, they must attempt to find the owner through a publication like a newspaper or social media.

“Social media in all has been huge for us. We get donations through that. We advertise our fundraisers through that. We advertise our animals who are in need of homes,” Rice said.

The Columbiana County Humane Society will be hosting a “Rummage for Rescues” sale at the Columbiana County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The event is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Individuals can purchase an early bird wristband for $10 to shop from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday before the general public.

Individuals can drop off items to the to the humane society between now and June 10. Excluded items include:

TVs

Computers

Sofas

Mattresses

Encyclopedias

Tires

Luggage

Christmas trees

Box springs

Cribs

Car seats

They’re also looking for businesses to donate for raffle baskets.