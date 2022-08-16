HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Humane Society of Mercer County is completely full of cats.

The agency says it’s no longer taking in any more cats unless part of a humane case or special circumstance. They partly blame the pandemic for the exponential growth.

A total of 42 cats are under the care of the humane society — meaning spay or neuter appointments and food costs add up.

Humane agent Paul Tobin says the cost of caring for the animals has made it difficult to make progress on needed renovations to their new building.

He says they try to keep general funds and building funds separate, but he says they have to whatever is necessary to care for the animals first.

“Every time we have either a large removal, or if we have an animal that has a serious issue, the more money that we spend taking care of the animals, absolutely takes away from the building. So, it’s kind of a little bit of a catch-22 thing,” says Tobin.

The Humane Society is in need of pet food and cat litter, and cash donations are also welcomed. Donations can be dropped off at any time at the Transfer, Pennsylvania, location.

Next month, the Humane Society is hosting a spaghetti dinner at the Reynolds VFW to continue fundraising efforts.