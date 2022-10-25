NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Driving around, it’s not hard to find some houses with Halloween decorations, including a house on the corner of Olive and Second streets in Newton Falls. But this house is using decorations to help raise money for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A skeleton in the gallows, a skeleton reading a newspaper and a skeleton fishing — these are just some of the decorations set up at the Second Street home.

“It takes me about a week to put it all together ’cause as I’m trying to put it together, I’m trying to figure out what I want it to look like. I try to do it every year, not put everything in the same places,” said Lacey Hacker.

Many of the designs are made by Lacey and her husband. She says she has roughly 100 decorations but her favorite one is a tree.

“It’s made of two cement cylinders with quick foam,” she said.

But the sign in front might be the most important decoration — “Skeletons for St. Jude.”

It’s a Halloween theme to raise money for St. Jude’s. It’s a nationwide movement that’s made over $200,000 since 2020.

“When people come by, if they want, they can scan the QR code and they can make a donation. If anything, maybe just take a picture of it and share it so other people know it’s here and if they want to come make a donation,” Hacker said.

This is Hacker’s first year being a part of the cause. She also has a vested interest in a Newton Falls child who lost her life to cancer, 3-year-old Alayna Bretsik.

“I think it hit me really hard, just being a mom myself and seeing that happen. I just wanted to do anything I could to help, raise more funds so more kids like this don’t have to go through that,” Hacker said.

Now, Hacker is hoping more people support St. Jude’s and maybe become a part of Skeletons for St. Jude.

“It doesn’t matter how little of decorations you have. You can have just something as simple as a pumpkin and still put a sign out. Anything to help raise donations and help these kids out is what we want,” Hacker said.