Local hospitals prepare to resume elective surgeries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the state begins to open back up, hospitals are preparing to resume performing elective surgeries.

Emergency surgeries have been allowed during the virus outbreak, but others were put on hold because of the pandemic.

Everyone won’t be rushing into the operating room. The process will resume slowly and doctors determine a time that procedures can be done safely.

“Over time, those elective cases can become more important that they get tested because they’re going to have more pain, more symptoms causing the need to have surgery. So we are focusing on those kinds of cases first to really get those patients who really need the care, to get it done in a timely fashion,” said Dr. James Kravec, chief clinical officer at Mercy Health.

Dr. Kravec said patients with invasive surgeries will be tested for COVID-19 as well as doctors and nurses.

For those receiving any non-invasive treatment, they will go through a screening process to make sure they haven’t been in contact or contracted the virus.