Local hospitals prepare for COVID-19 surge, make adjustments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As COVID-19 cases continue climbing quickly, hospitals around the region are keeping a close eye on the situation and whether or not their policies need to change.

Although none of the hospitals in the area has taken steps to reduce outpatient or non-essential procedures, Mercy Health’s three facilities in the Valley and Salem Regional Medical Center announced Friday new restrictions on visitations

“If a person is an inpatient, they are permitted to have a visitor with them except if it is a special circumstance,” said Debbie Peitrzak, spokesperson for Salem Regional Medical Center.

All hospitals closed their doors to visitors when the pandemic started, but eventually, directors with Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren eased their limitations.

“We loosened that to two visitors per patient. Now, with the numbers being what they are, we have gone back to that one visitor per day,” said Kim Orlovsky, RN with Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Officials with Akron Children’s Hospital say although they have not made any policy changes yet for their main or Boardman campuses, they are getting prepared.

“We are preparing for purple (making reference to Ohio Public Health Advisory System),” said Dr. Elena Rossi. “It does appear that we are going to stress and stretch our hospitals, our adult hospitals.”

Mercy Health is restricting visitors at their campuses. A message on their website contained the following information:

“For the health of our patients, visitors, health care providers and communities, we ask that people do not visit our facilities, including senior services and long-term care locations. For mother/baby and pediatric patients, visitors are limited to a designated partner or primary caretaker/guardian (only one at a time). Exceptions will be considered based on end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.” Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Health experts say hospitals here are no different than their counterparts across the country.

“I think what is really impacting hospitals across the board is our staff live and work in the community, so they are being impacted by the spread of the disease as well,” Peitrzak said.

A spread that doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon.

More headlines from WKBN.com: