Local hospitals offering free screenings to reduce stroke risks

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WKBN) - Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., so local health officials are working to reduce those risks.

While things that increase your stroke risk -- like age and gender -- are inevitable, many are preventable.

Local hospitals are holding free stroke screening events. Anyone can come and have their blood pressure, cholesterol and stroke assessments completed.

Health officials want people to make lifestyle changes to prevent a life-threatening stroke.

"Help Trumbull County become a healthier, happier community, and I think in doing so, it's essential to provide these free education events, free screening events, and just provide education to the community on how to become healthier," said Alexa Hall, of Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

There are two different screenings:

-- From 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 E. Market St., Warren, OH

-- From 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 at Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, 8747 Squires Ln NE, Howland, OH

Both are free of charge.

You get your results of the blood pressure screening on site, and there will be a primary care physician so you can set up a follow-up appointment.