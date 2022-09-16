YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown is hosting an open house for several different positions.

Saturday, September 24, the open house will hold open interviews for the following positions:

Cook

Homecare/Hospice LPNs and RNs

Housekeeping

Imaging Professionals

Lab Professionals

Physician Office roles including MAs and LPNs

Nutrition Services

Nursing Support/PCA

Patient Transport

Patient Access Registration

Pharmacy Techs

Respiratory Therapists

RNs

Student Nurse Externs

Surgical Technologists

Supply Chain Technicians

Mercy Health asks that those interested bring several copies of their resume and be prepared for on-site interviews.

At the event, the employer is offering sign-on incentives, on-the-spot offers, catering for lunch and a prize at the end.

The open house runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is also a special event for nursing students expected to graduate in December or May of next year. That runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m.