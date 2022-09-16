YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown is hosting an open house for several different positions.
Saturday, September 24, the open house will hold open interviews for the following positions:
- Cook
- Homecare/Hospice LPNs and RNs
- Housekeeping
- Imaging Professionals
- Lab Professionals
- Physician Office roles including MAs and LPNs
- Nutrition Services
- Nursing Support/PCA
- Patient Transport
- Patient Access Registration
- Pharmacy Techs
- Respiratory Therapists
- RNs
- Student Nurse Externs
- Surgical Technologists
- Supply Chain Technicians
Mercy Health asks that those interested bring several copies of their resume and be prepared for on-site interviews.
At the event, the employer is offering sign-on incentives, on-the-spot offers, catering for lunch and a prize at the end.
The open house runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There is also a special event for nursing students expected to graduate in December or May of next year. That runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m.