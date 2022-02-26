EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — East Liverpool City Hospital must pay more than $170,000 to over 40 nurses as part of a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruling, the Morning Journal reports.

NLRB found that the hospital failed to properly compensate the nurses between June 14, 2020 and December 13, 2020, according to the Morning Journal.

The hospital must also bargain in good faith with the nurses’ union over a new contract as part of a settlement between the parties.

This comes after the NLRB filed a formal complaint of unfair labor practices against East Liverpool City Hospital.