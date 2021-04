It's open to residents in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool City Hospital is taking registrations for a vaccine clinic it is having on April 16.

Anyone that is at least 16 years old and is from Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania is eligible.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered, but supplies are limited.

To register, individuals must call 330-386-3665.

The clinic will be from 2 to 8 p.m.

If you get a spot, organizers ask that individuals enter through the Main Lobby and not the Emergency Department.