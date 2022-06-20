SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Sharon Regional Medical Center is being honored for its treatment of stroke patients.

According to a press release, the hospital received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines Stroke quality achievement award.

The hospital said that Get With The Guidelines Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to guidelines that can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

“Sharon Regional is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment

guidelines. The end goal is to ensure more people in Mercer County and its surrounding areas can experience longer, healthier lives,” said Get With The Guidelines president Robert Rogalski.

According to the press release, Stroke is the #5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States.