BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — An active shooter exercise is being held at Akron Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, and the hospital advised the public not to be concerned by anything out of the ordinary.

An active shooter exercise — known as a Code Silver — is being held in the new Emergency Room that is not open to the public on Akron Children’s Beeghly campus from 3-7 p.m., the hospital announced on social media.

The hospital advised that visitors may see an increased presence of first responders and hear overhead announcements during the exercise, but emphasized patient care would not be impacted.