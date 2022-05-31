YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health shared some tips for enjoying the summer safely.

“We know that summer injuries can not only interrupt plans for family fun, but they can also be serious. Whether you’re at home, camping, or on vacation, paying attention to potential risks and taking necessary precautions can ensure your loved ones have a healthy and fun summer,” said Amanda Lencyk, trauma injury prevention and outreach coordinator at Mercy Health, in a press release.

Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown is the only level-one trauma center between Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

For swimming, Mercy Health recommends parents monitor children closely when a lifeguard isn’t on duty, enroll kids in swim classes and put younger kids in life jackets.

Other tips include wearing a helmet while bike riding and keeping campfire and fireworks away from children.

More summer safety tips are available on Mercy Health’s website.