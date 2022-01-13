SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center is receiving assistance from the National Guard.

A group of 10 Ohio National Guard members will be working alongside the SRMC staff in non-clinical roles, such as food services, environmental services and transporting patients throughout the hospital, according to a Facebook post on the hospital’s page.

“Our staff has been faithfully fighting this virus for almost two years, and the Ohio National Guard will be a tremendous support to our team of dedicated caregivers,” said Dr. Anita Hackstedde, SRMC president and CEO.

The assistance comes after Governor Mike DeWine announced that over 1,000 troops would be deployed to help the overwhelmed staff across the state.