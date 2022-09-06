BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – This weekend’s severe weather has left behind a huge mess for homeowners and businesses to clean up.

One business, the Save A Lot in Boardman, has signs posted saying the store is closed due to flooding. On Tuesday, disaster recovery services and other cleanup and restoration services were helping out businesses in the plaza.

“The basement was a total loss — carpet, floor tile, furniture,” said Gino DeChellis of Boardman.

Boardman homeowners are frustrated after flash flooding over the weekend destroyed their belongings. But for some, this wasn’t their first go-around.

“It’s the third time actually in 20 years — two times in three years that this has happened,” said Gary Gulu of Boardman.

Gulu’s home was hit hard by a flood back in 2019 as well, resulting in up to $50,000 in damages.

“I spent all day yesterday of course cleaning and the day before trying to clean to get most of the stuff out of here,” Gulu said.

The floodwater this past weekend was almost 2 feet deep in their basement. Their pool was damaged again too.

“The same floodwaters that come through here from across the road is what takes the pool out, and once the water starts flushing into the pool, we can’t stop that. It lifts the liner out, and that’ll be the second time on that one,” Gulu said.

Ron Felleti with Rondinelli Tuxedo Company in the Boardman Plaza says they had 4 inches of water throughout their building. They had a company come out on Tuesday to help them clean up the mess.

“Obviously it’s something to do with the drainage. The sewer system, it just can’t handle it,” Felleti said.

Gulu echoed those concerns.

“It just doesn’t affect us. There’s a lot of other houses, same thing. That’s tied to the sewer system and it backs up,” Gulu said.

Some of the homeowners we spoke with said their streets are lined with furniture, mattresses and flooring — all destroyed by the weekend storms.

With so many homes and businesses needing help with flood repairs, it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing a lot of restoration services out in the community.