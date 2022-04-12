CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Those who get their natural gas from an aggregation supplier in the city of Canfield are likely to see some higher rates later this spring.

Volunteer Energy Services, which had been serving as the supplier for Columbia Gas in the city has gone into bankruptcy. It means the city has to find a new aggregation service.

while that I being done, customers will be paying what Columbia charges its other customers.

“Anybody that’s currently in that aggregate and has Volunteer Energy will be at market rate for gas. Fortunately, it’s getting close to summertime and gas usage is usually low during this period of time. It’s not like smack dab in the middle of wintertime,” said Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun,

Calhoun said the city has a utility broker who is already advertising for proposals from other potential suppliers and hopes to have one in place with a new rate by late this summer.