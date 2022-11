MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Village of McDonald rescheduled its annual Christmas in the Village event due to “concerning online statements.”

The event will now take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

According to McDonald village administration, the event was canceled “out of an abundance of caution” to give the police department enough time to investigate the situation.

Police were able to identify and locate the suspect and have since determined no residents or individuals are under threat.