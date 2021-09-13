Local historical society uses grant to repair Vienna Memorial Cemetery obelisks

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Vienna Historical Society has been working hard at cleaning and resetting old headstones in the township. Now, they’re tackling another project: getting obelisks repaired.

“A lot of them are leaning and it might not seem like an issue, but over time, they will fall over, and it’s also a hazard. If someone’s in the cemetery, an obelisk could fall on them,” said Christine Novicky, president of the Vienna Township Historical Society.

The historical society got a $1,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing to use at the Vienna Memorial Cemetery.

The money from the grant will go toward fixing an obelisk that belongs to the Bartholemew family.

“There’s a good 15 in here that really need work, so we got an estimate for all of them and it’s going to be about $30,000,” Novicky said.

And obelisks aren’t small. They’re estimated to be close to 18 feet tall.

“It’s a slow process, but we’re going to try and fix them one at a time unless we get a big grant from some other place,” Novicky said.

“A lot of people that are descendants still live in the area and are always curious about where their relatives are buried, and we want to make sure that the headstones are nice, straight and cleaned,” Novicky said.

Novicky thanks the township trustees for their continued support and feels very fortunate to have their support.