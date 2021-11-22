Local historical society fills with Christmas spirit

MESOPOTAMIA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Mesopotamia has a population of 3,000 and a rich history.

The Historical Society is inviting people to come learn about it during their “Winter Wonderland” events next month.

They will be during the first three Saturdays in December. A $2 donation will gain admission to see the Christmas trees and have a cookie and coffee or hot chocolate.

Attendees can also check out the museum upstairs and learn about the history of the township. Proceeds will go towards making improvements to the 175-year-old building.

“We’re trying to raise more money, get more interest so we can renovate the interior of the building and preserve it,” said Allen Miller with the historical society.

Scheduled events include a Civil War string band Dec. 4, harmonica players and a live nativity Dec. 11 with Santa on Dec. 18.

Winter Wonderland runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum building on the Commons Park.