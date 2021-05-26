Local historical society cleans up gravestones

Members of the Vienna Historical Society work to restore and clean tombstones in Doud Cemetery on May 22, 2021. Photo Credit: Vienna Historical Society

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Vienna Historical Society restored and cleaned headstones at Doud Cemetery on Saturday.

It’s part of an ongoing effort by the society to preserve and document graves in Vienna Township.

The group reset four tombstones and cleaned over 40, though president Christine Novicky said there is still a lot of work to do.

Over the summer, the historical society plans to have a professional conservator repair cracked and broken tombstones at Doud and Dunlap Cemeteries.

More information about the Vienna Historical Society and its grave preservation project is available on its website.