COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – State Route 154 is set to close from March 21 to March 31 for tree trimming.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will perform the work.

The road will be closed between Rogers and Negley from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

All work is weather permitting.

Some detours include SR 7 north to SR 558 east, SR 558 east to SR 46 east, SR 46 east to SR 170 south back to SR 154, and reverse.

For more information, visit ODOT’s website or OHGO.