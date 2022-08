WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local high school is throwing a bookbag giveaway and community fair next week.

River Gate High School is holding the event at the Warren Court House Square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With the book bags and school supplies given away, there will also be several activities including face painting, tie dye, corn hole and more.

Valley radio station 102.3 will also host the event.