MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) — Mineral Ridge High School hosted its annual Senior Citizens Luncheon on Thursday. The free event is put on by the Mineral Ridge Student Council.

Lunch is prepared by the school cafeteria and served by the students.

Throughout the year, the school hosts fundraisers to make the event possible.

The senior citizens enjoyed live music from Mineral Ridge’s choir. Each attendee also received three raffle tickets.

Student Council Advisor Scott Yeagley said the student council wants to show the community’s senior citizens that they’re appreciated.

“Every year, I have someone say, ‘Hey, it’s my first time at the luncheon,’ and then they win like one of the giant prizes, and then they’re like, ‘I’m coming back for sure,'” Yeagley said. “That’s one of the best things about it, is seeing people just have fun.”

This year, the event broke its record with 110 reservations.

Yeagley says it’s so great to see how the event has grown over the 10 years that he’s been in charge of it.