GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard High School announced that a graduating senior was accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Dante Byrne set a goal to exceed his family’s expectations and join the military.

“I can’t put my emotions into words when I found out I was accepted. The first thing I did was ask if I could see my mom. I am incredibly excited to see in my mind’s eye the next steps of my life,” Byrne said.

Congressman Tim Ryan nominated Byrne. He is ranked 14th in his graduating class with a 3.933 GPA.

To be considered for admission to West Point, applicants must qualify medically, physically and academically and have a congressional nomination. Out of 12,000 applicants each year, only 8.7% are accepted.

“Anyone who knows me knows I am all about service. I’ve always wanted to serve my community until I was able to serve my country,” Byrne said.