SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Expect to see some changes to Sebring football next year.

On Thursday, the Sebring Board of Education unanimously approved a proposal to switch to 8-man football.

With only 17 players on the roster and a struggling team, first-year coach Anthony Agresta has petitioned the join Northern 8 Football League.

They’d be only the seventh school to join the league.

The decision to leave the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference applies only to football.

While it would require more travel and scheduling, Agresta says it’s worth it to keep those Friday night lights on in Sebring.

“This isn’t a step down for us, this is an appropriate step to give our kids every opportunity to be put in environments where they can achieve,” said Agresta.

Agresta expects to hear back from the Northern 8 Conference within a month. For now, the team will focus on finishing out the 2022 season.