NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Niles City School District Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen announced that Niles McKinley High School will be closed Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Thigpen said that the closure has to do with mechanical issues with the heating system.

Only staff and students at the high school are affected by the closure.

Thigpen said that all other students and staff should report to school as usual.