EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials at East Liverpool High School announced a new athletic director on Friday.

In a Facebook post, East Liverpool City Schools (ELCS) elected Jason Duke the new athletic director, who is a Potter alumnus, class of 1999.

Duke is the founding member of the East Liverpool Flag Football league, the East Liverpool Junior High Academic Team Coach, Social Studies and Interventional Specialist teacher with ELCS and the Buckeye Online School for Success.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we ask you to help us in welcoming Jason Duke as our new AD, based on his prior coaching roles, his organizational skill set, and his dedication to his hometown, our search committee unanimously recommended Mr. Duke for the AD position,” says Superintendent Jonathan Ludwig.

Duke is working on three projects as he begins the new position. These projects include upgrading the drainage system at the ELHS baseball field, the resurfacing of the Potter Fieldhouse basketball court, and the Patterson Field improvement project.

The Patterson Field improvement project will include a new turf field, wheelchair accessibility, fencing and upgraded walkways.

There are plans for other new projects that will begin with the new school year.