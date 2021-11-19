Local high school alumni donates to scholarship program

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A family with deep roots in Struthers is giving back.

Friday afternoon, members of the Murphy family donated $30,000 to their alma mater Struthers High School.

The gift was in memory of four members of the family — Calvin, Ernest, Philip and Vincent — who wee all Struthers graduates, as well as their parents.

A portion of the money will establish a yearly scholarship program to help minority students attend college.

“And so giving them these, this $1,000, they can pay books for a year, they can help pay for their housing, they have the ability to move forward,” said donor Bryce Murphy.

The other half of the donation will be given to the high school’s media center to help students interested in communications.