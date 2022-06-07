YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Meridian HealthCare announced Tuesday the launch of a totally redesigned website aimed at a seamless experience.

According to a press release, their goal is to provide integrated healthcare for health and wellness by simplifying the experience.

Meridian HealthCare teamed up with iSynergy, which is a Canfield-based digital marketing agency, for the development and based the advertising campaign for the website around the theme: Hope.

“Hope is something that every person looks for. Hope for pain relief. Hope for answers to healthcare concerns. Hope for a better tomorrow. Our staff delivers that kind of support every day, so a campaign centered on the word ‘hope’ was the logical way to highlight our newer services. We’re here to deliver the best experience possible for everyone we work with,” says Larry Moliterno, President and CEO of Meridian HealthCare.

Meridian HealthCare has locations in Boardman, Youngstown, Howland and Warren.